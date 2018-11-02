2 teens charged with assault after blind man pushed, threatened aboard Red Line train

Two people, including a juvenile, have been arrested and charged with assault after a blind man with a service dog was pushed and threatened aboard a Red Line train earlier this week.

Daron Rivers, 18, of Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been charged with two counts of assault, Metro Transit police tweeted Wednesday. The other suspect, who is a juvenile, is charged with three counts of assault. His identity has not been released because he is under 18.

Police said the two suspects pushed the blind passenger and verbally threatened him after he bumped into another rider when he boarded the Red Line train at the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station.

Police also said the suspects yelled obscenities at a woman who came to the blind passenger’s defense and tried to grab her phone as she tried to call police.

The blind man did not have injuries and did not need medical care, Metro police said.

