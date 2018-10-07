202
Home » Washington, DC News » Thousands turn out for…

Thousands turn out for Army Ten-Miler

By John Domen October 7, 2018 11:41 am 10/07/2018 11:41am
4 Shares

Roughly 35,000 people were up bright and early Sunday outside the Pentagon, ready to run the 34th annual Army Ten-Miler. The race draws people from all 50 states as well as those from other countries who want to run from the Pentagon into D.C. and back again.

WASHINGTON — Roughly 35,000 people were up bright and early Sunday outside the Pentagon, ready to run the 34th annual Army Ten-Miler. The race draws people from all 50 states as well as those from other countries who want to run from the Pentagon into D.C. and back again.

Runners took off promptly at 8 a.m. as a cannon fired in the distance. The last waves of runners were still waiting for their turn to start as the fastest elite runners made their way across the finish line.

Frankline Tonui was this year’s winner, crossing the finish line in a time of 50:23. Right on the heels of the soldier stationed at Fort Sam Houston in Texas was Evans Kirwa, who is also stationed there. Seven seconds behind them, Girma Mecheso finished in third place.

Susan Tonui was the fastest woman, finishing in 56:33. In second place was Julia Roman-Duval of Columbia, Maryland, at 57:17 and in third was Emily De La Bruyere who finished in 59:07.

Greg Sloane of Gaithersburg, Maryland, who also coaches on the track team at Montgomery College, was the first local runner to cross the finish line.

“I love the crowds,” he said. “People are really supportive out there because it’s a tough race and when you have people cheering for you and out on the course that helps so much.”

Last year he finished in 14th place overall. This time he finished in sixth.

The wounded warriors getting ready to get the Army 10 miler going. They started off at 7:50 a.m. At 8 a.m. the runners took off from the Pentagon to DC and back. (WTOP/John Domen)

“Best race I’ve run at the Army Ten Miler,” said Sloane. “And actually probably the best ten miler I’ve ever run. This was a big race for me.”

An unseasonably warm and humid day had race organizers taking extra precautions this year, after so many runners got sick last year when it was even more steamy. And repeat runners, especially those who did get sick last year, were making adjustments.

Maura Lindee of Sykesville said she was going to be more conservative with her pace, while hydrating better through the first half.

“I definitely learned a lot last year,” she said.

So why come back?

“This is a really great course,” Sykesville said. “I love racing in D.C. It’s very competitive so it’s a really good opportunity to run fast, but also a really fun environment.”

Greg Mandeville, 64, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, echoed those sentiments, explaining why he has been running this for the last ten years.

“The challenge, the course, the athletes, the city, everything,” he said when asked what he liked about this particular race. “This is one of my favorite races.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
army ten miler john domen Latest News Local News pentagon race Washington, DC News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

700
Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 7-13
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
Must see: Glenstone reopens with new 200,000-square-foot museum
Today in History: Oct. 7
Indonesia copes with humanitarian crisis
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin