202
Home » Washington, DC News » Seniors displaced by DC…

Seniors displaced by DC fire meet with rescuers, community helpers

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP October 4, 2018 8:29 pm 10/04/2018 08:29pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Residents displaced by fire from the Arthur Capper Senior Apartments in D.C. lunched on Thursday with members of the community who helped with evacuations, first responders and city agency staff helping with the problems that the fire has caused.

“I don’t feel that great,” displaced resident Hattie McLaurin said. “I lost everything I had, and I’m really upset about it.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser welcomed those gathered for the baked chicken lunch at the Washington Convention Center, beginning with a sympathetic apology.

“Let me say how sorry I am that you have experienced this loss,” Bowser said.

“I’m sorry that those material things, that go along with all those decades (building memories), you may not have access to. But I’m so grateful that we have access to you and that is the most important thing,” she said to hoots and thunderous applause.

No one was injured in the fire.

Bowser told the residents that case managers working with each of them would contact them soon to offer more permanent housing options. Many of the 160 displaced residents are being housed in hotels, courtesy of the city.

“They really bent over backward for us,” said Claudia Walker. She said residents are getting three meals a day, help with medicine and “any kind of cane or walker” they need. “I give (the District) an A-plus.”

As for questions about how the fire started, and why alarm bells didn’t sound, Fire Chief Gregory Dean said at a pre-luncheon meeting with reporters that equipment from the building that might offer clues still is being evaluated.

It’s still unclear whether the fire-damaged building can be salvaged.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

Flames, thick smoke burst from senior housing building in Southeast DC

Officials said every resident of the senior home is accounted for and that residents have been sent to nearby shelters set up to house them in the interim.

Related Stories

Topics:
Arthur Capper Senior Center kristi king Local News Washington, DC News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
The official death toll increased Wednesday to 1,407
What to do in October
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
Today in History: Oct. 4
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin