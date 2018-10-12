Woman killed after being struck by pickup truck in downtown DC

North Carolina woman Carol Joan Tomason, 70, was walking westbound in a marked crosswalk on H Street Northwest when she was struck by a pickup truck making a left turn on to northbound 15th Street Northwest.

WASHINGTON — A woman crossing the street has been killed after she was struck by a pickup truck in McPherson Square in D.C.

Tomason was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident is the latest in a string of crashes in the D.C. area between vehicles and pedestrians or cyclists.

On Tuesday, four teenagers waiting for a school bus in Montgomery County were struck by a car that careened onto the sidewalk.

On Sept. 24, Arlington cyclist Thomas Hollowell, 48, was struck and killed by the driver of a car that ran a red light at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and 12th Street Northwest.

Days after Hollowell died, a group gathered in Farragut Square to honor him and call for better safety measures to protect bicyclists.

Below is the area where Tomason was struck.

