202
Police investigate homicide in Laurel, Md.

By Hallie Mellendorf October 24, 2018 5:00 pm 10/24/2018 05:00pm
WASHINGTON — Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 9000 block of Contee Road in Laurel, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon.

When police arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.


Police are still investigating. They have not released any information on possible suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information is encouraged call Prince George’s County police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Here is a map of where the homicide occurred: 

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for updates.

Topics:
crime Deerfield Run & Village Square apartments homicide Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
500