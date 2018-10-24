Police investigate homicide in Laurel, Md.

Police are investigating a homicide at the Deerfield Run & Village Square North Apartments in Laurel, Maryland, on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 9000 block of Contee Road in Laurel, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon.

When police arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are on scene of a homicide investigation in the 9000 block of Contee Rd. in Laurel. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/kOAlEa7TkD — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 24, 2018



Police are still investigating. They have not released any information on possible suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information is encouraged call Prince George’s County police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Here is a map of where the homicide occurred:

