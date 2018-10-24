Police investigate homicide in Laurel, Md.

Police are investigating a homicide at the Deerfield Run & Village Square North Apartments in Laurel, Maryland, on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON — Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 9000 block of Contee Road in Laurel, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon.
When police arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still investigating. They have not released any information on possible suspects or a motive.
Anyone with information is encouraged call Prince George’s County police at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Here is a map of where the homicide occurred:
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for updates.
