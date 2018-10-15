Archdiocese of Washington releases names of abusive priests

The Archdiocese of Washington has voluntarily released the names of more than two dozen former clergy members credibly accused of sexually abusing minors Thursday, going back as far as 70 years as part of an ordered review.

WASHINGTON — The Archdiocese of Washington has voluntarily released the names of more than two dozen former clergy members credibly accused of sexually abusing minors, going back as far as 70 years as part of an ordered review.

The archdiocese posted the list on its website Monday evening. All of the priests on the list were employed by the Archdiocese of Washington at one point in time. Only five of the priests on the list are still alive.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl ordered the comprehensive review in 2017, which revealed the list of 28 former clergy members, also including three religious-order priests who served in temporary roles.

Last week, the Pope accepted Wuerl’s resignation for his part in the handling of sex abuse allegations.

“This list is a painful reminder of the grave sins committed by clergy, the pain inflicted on innocent young people, and the harm done to the church’s faithful, for which we continue to seek forgiveness,” Wuerl said in a statement released by the church.

“Our strong commitment to accompany survivors of abuse on their path toward healing is unwavering, but it is also important to note that to our knowledge there has not been a credible allegation of abuse of a minor by a priest of the archdiocese in almost two decades. There is also no archdiocesan priest in active ministry who has ever been the subject of a credible allegation of abuse of a minor.”

The archdiocese urged anyone with knowledge of sexual misconduct by any clergy, employee or volunteer of the archdiocese to report it to the proper authorities or to contact the archdiocese’s Office of Child Protection and Safe Environment at 301-853-5302.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.