202
Home » Local News » Pope accepts resignation of…

Pope accepts resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl amid sex abuse case scrutiny

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP October 12, 2018 11:18 am 10/12/2018 11:18am
18 Shares

WASHINGTON — Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl, amid scrutiny and criticism over Wuerl’s handling of sex abuse claims dating back decades, when he led Pittsburgh’s archdiocese.

The Archdiocese of Washington said the Vatican made the announcement on its website, at approximately noon, Rome time, Friday. That’s 6 a.m. here in Washington.

Wuerl met with the pope at the Vatican two weeks ago, to discuss whether his resignation would be accepted. In continuing the custom for cardinals, Wuerl presented his resignation to the pontiff three years ago, when he turned 75.

Since August, Wuerl has faced calls to resign over his handling of sex abuse allegations by Catholic clergy in Pennsylvania when Wuerl was bishop there, nearly 30 years ago.

In a statement released by the Archdiocese of Washington, Wuerl repeated his hope that his resignation might promote healing:

Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, has accepted the resignation I first offered on November 12, 2015, when I reached my 75th birthday. I am profoundly grateful for his devoted commitment to the wellbeing of the Archdiocese of Washington and also deeply touched by his gracious words of understanding.

The Holy Father’s decision to provide new leadership to the Archdiocese can allow all of the faithful, clergy, religious and lay, to focus on healing and the future. It permits this local Church to move forward. Once again for any past errors in judgment, I apologize and ask for pardon. My resignation is one way to express my great and abiding love for you, the people of the Church of Washington.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Cardinal Wuerl

Donald Wuerl has served as the archbishop of Washington since 2006. Pope Francis accepted his resignation. See photos of Wuerl through the years.
In August, Wuerl told WTOP a Pennsylvania grand jury found more than 1,000 children were allegedly abused by Catholic priests.

In a 900-page report, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro detailed alleged abuse by 301 priests in six dioceses, including Pittsburgh, where Wuerl had served as bishop for 18 years.

Wuerl defended how abuse allegations were handled under his watch, but has acknowledged that “doesn’t take away the pain.”

In an extraordinary turn, Pope Francis sent a supportive letter to Wuerl, thanking him for offering to resign, rather than fight to clear his name.

You have sufficient elements to ‘justify’ your actions and distinguish between what it means to cover up crimes or not to deal with problems, and to commit some mistakes. However, your nobility has led you not to choose this way of defense. Of this, I am proud and thank you.

In this way, you make clear the intent to put God’s Project first, before any kind of personal project, including what could be considered as good for the Church.

Related Stories

In a statement, Kim Viti Fiorentino, chancellor and general counsel of the Archdiocese of Washington said Wuerl’s resignation showed his “abundant, sacrificial love for our archdiocese,” in doing what he could to help move past scandals including former archbishop Theodore McCarrick, and allegations from Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano that the pope covered up abuse by McCarrick.

“Unfortunately, the Cardinal’s pioneering leadership in the enhancement, implementation and enforcement of historically innovative and rigorous child protection policies were overshadowed by the report’s flaws and its interpretation by media.”

“As the Holy Father reflects in his letter, although he would have been justified to move forward with challenging many of the assertions that have been lodged against him, Cardinal Wuerl decided to forgo his personal interest out of love for the people entrusted to his care.”

Wuerl will not be doing interviews, said Ed McFadden, secretary of communications for the Archdiocese of Washington.

In a letter released Friday on the archdiocese’s website, Wuerl said in part, “I am sorry and ask for healing for all of those who were so deeply wounded at the hands of the Church’s ministers. I also beg forgiveness on behalf of Church leadership from the victims who were again wounded when they saw these priests and bishops both moved and promoted.”

He also apologized to Catholics “who have had to face the shame of these scandals and witness doubt and perplexity among your family and friends” and to priests “who have sought to live a joyful and faithful priestly life but now face the challenge of distrust.”

Wuerl has been the archbishop of Washington since 2006.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
archdiocese of washington cardinal donald wuerl ed mcfadden kim viti fiorentino Local News National News neal augenstein pope francis Theodore McCarrick Washington, DC News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Today in history: Oct. 13
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 7-13
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
Must see: Glenstone reopens with new 200,000-square-foot museum
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
John McCain’s life and career
Celebrity deaths