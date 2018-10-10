202
Another arrest made in armed kidnapping on U Street

By Dick Uliano October 10, 2018 8:51 pm 10/10/2018 08:51pm
WASHINGTON — D.C. police have made a second arrest in a case in which a robbery victim got into a car that he thought was his Uber this past summer.

Police have arrested Imani Plummer Nunn, 21, of no fixed address. She’s charged with armed kidnapping. Previously arrested on the same charge is Jesse Nunn, 22, of Southeast D.C.

On July 14 in the 1300 block of U Street Northwest, police said when a man willingly entered their car, he was assaulted with a handgun and robbed. NBC Washington previously reported that the pair made it seem like they worked for ride-hailing service Uber.

The victim was also driven to bank ATMs to withdraw cash before he was able to get out of the car in Maryland.

There were two other armed kidnappings in the U Street area this past summer. Each incident involved a different car.

Topics:
Local News robbery u street U Street attack uber Washington, DC News
