DC police seek suspect connected in U Street kidnapping

WASHINGTON — A suspect in an armed kidnapping in the U Street area has been identified, but D.C. police are still searching for him.

Police said that 22-year-old Jesse Benjamin Nunn approached the victim around 11:30 p.m. on July 14 on the 1300 block of U Street Northwest.

NBC Washington reports Nunn pretended to be an Uber driver.

The victim willingly entered a vehicle with the suspect, a news release said. Police say Nunn assaulted the victim with a gun and took the victim’s property. A second suspect drove the vehicle. The suspects drove the victim to several locations, where the victim’s money was withdrawn.

The victim eventually exited the vehicle in Maryland and was treated at a hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Nunn is described as a black man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. D.C. police say that anyone who knows where he is should take no action but call police at 202-727-9099.

The U Street area was hit with a series of late-night armed kidnappings in the last few weeks.

In two other cases, the suspects inside the car pulled out a handgun, assaulted the victims and then drove them around the D.C. area, forcing them to withdraw cash, according to police.

A police spokeswoman said authorities are not ready to say yet that the same group of suspects carried out all three kidnappings. The vehicles used in the kidnappings are all different.

