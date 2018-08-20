Man arrested, accused of luring DC robbery victim into fake Uber

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who is accused of luring someone into a fake Uber in D.C. and then stealing from them.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a man who is accused of luring someone into a fake Uber in D.C. and then stealing from them.

Jesse Nunn, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with armed kidnapping.

On July 14, police said someone willingly got into a car with Nunn in the 1300 block of U Street Northwest. Investigators believe a second suspect — a woman — was driving. The two made it seem like they worked for the ride-hailing service, NBC Washington reported.

But, once in the car, the victim was assaulted with a handgun, and their personal property was taken. The victim was then driven around to several different locations so the suspects could withdraw the victim’s money from ATMs.

The victim was eventually able to get out of the car in Maryland and was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

There were two other late night or early morning armed kidnappings in the U Street area on July 27 and Aug. 4, but at last check, police were not ready to say if all three are connected. Each incident involved a different car.

