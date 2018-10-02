2 arrests made after woman was set on fire in Southeast DC

Police have arrested a woman and a teenager in connection to an assault that involved setting a woman on fire Sunday in Southeast D.C.

Darielle Gross, 39, and Mylan Barnes, 17, both of Southeast D.C., were arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill while armed, D.C. police said Wednesday night. Barnes is being charged as an adult.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said officers responded to the 200 block of 37th Street Southeast for the report of a woman being set on fire. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was trying to break up a fight when a suspect poured gasoline on her, lit her on fire then ran off, police said earlier this week. There were multiple witnesses who saw it happen.

