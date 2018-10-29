DC police search for person who doused woman in gasoline, set her on fire

Investigators in D.C. are searching for the person they say set a woman on fire Sunday leaving her in critical condition.

WASHINGTON — Investigators in D.C. are searching for the person they say set a woman on fire Sunday. She is fighting for her life in critical condition.

The 911 calls immediately relayed to officers the severity of the crime; a woman set on fire. Officers raced toward the reported location at a Northeast intersection near the Minnesota Avenue Metro station but then learned the woman was burning a few blocks south on 37th street, Southeast, D.C. Police said.

First responders were able to put out the flames and she was rushed to the hospital, police said.

The victim was trying to break up a fight when a suspect poured gasoline on her, lit her on fire then ran off, police said.

There were multiple witnesses who saw it happen and police said the crime is being investigated as an aggravated assault.

