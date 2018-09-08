Saturday’s 5K events bring runners, road closures to DC area

Runners, walkers and supporters will flock to downtown D.C. and Arlington, Virginia, for two annual 5K events Saturday. Here's what you need to know.

In D.C., the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, which aims to spread awareness on breast cancer, raised nearly $600,000 for research funding. The race kicked off at Freedom Plaza Saturday morning and ended at around 11 a.m.

Across the Potomac by the Pentagon, the Arlington Police, Fire and Sheriff 9/11 Memorial Race raises money for 9/11-related charities and starts Saturday evening. This year, funds from the race will be donated to the National Police Suicide Foundation and the Pentagon Memorial Fund.

Here’s what to know about Saturday’s remaining race.

Arlington Police, Fire and Sheriff 9/11 Memorial Race

Saturday evening in Arlington, the 9/11 memorial race takes over roadways around the Pentagon.

The race kicks off at 6 p.m. by the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, at 300 Army Navy Drive. The course will loop around the Pentagon, spilling onto parts of Columbia Pike, S. Washington Boulevard and Route 110. Download the course map here.

According to the event website, participants are asked not to arrive later than 5:30 p.m. The course time limit is an hour and 15 minutes; after the race, awards will be given out starting at 7:30 p.m. Music, food and drinks will be part of the post-race festival.

Arlington County police released the planned road closures for the race back in August. Army Navy Drive by the hotel is closed from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Here are the other road closures:

From 5:45 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Westbound Army Navy Drive closed from S. Eads to S. Joyce streets (Streets crossing the drive, including access to southbound Interstate 395, will be closed for around 20 minutes.)

S. Joyce Street closed from Army Navy Drive to Columbia Pike

Columbia Pike closed from Pentagon South Parking to S. Joyce Street

I-395 Northbound HOV exit to S. Eads Street will be closed

From 5:45 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Westbound Washington Boulevard closed from Memorial Bridge to I-395

Southbound Route 110 closed from Rosslyn to S. 15th Street

Marshall Drive closed at Route 110

S. Eads Street closed from Army Navy Drive to S. 11th Street

WTOP’s Jack Moore and Max Smith contributed to this report.

