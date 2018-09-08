Severe storms slam DC area, flood roadways

After a sweltering dayslong heat wave, wet weather is on the way for the weekend — and beyond.

WASHINGTON — Sheets of rain and powerful winds made their way through the D.C. area, soaking local roadways Friday night.

Both directions of Rock Creek Parkway between Kennedy Center and Beach Drive were blocked because of street flooding.

The National Weather Service said an estimated 2 inches of rain fell over Northeast D.C., College Park and Silver Spring starting around 5:40 p.m. and into 6 p.m. Earlier in the night, a Flash Flood Warning was in effect for much of the D.C. area.

Officials in Fairfax County, Virginia, had urged residents to move their vehicles to higher ground Friday and Saturday afternoon due to wet weather.

On Friday night, the game between the Nationals and Cubs started after a long delay, but was delayed and eventually postponed after another significant delay. The game is being made up on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. However, fans who are not able to attend the make-up game can exchange their ticket from Friday night’s game for another home game this season. After this weekend, the Nats have seven home games remaining against the Mets and Marlins. They finish the season on the road in Colorado.

Fans who purchased single-game tickets to last night’s postponed game (9/7) through https://t.co/1mAJku6EyF, a Nats sales rep or the Nats box office may exchange those tickets for a future 2018 at the Nats Park Box Office. pic.twitter.com/T5JMjm8vof — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 8, 2018

The region is expected to get a good soaking this weekend and beyond after September kicked off with a sweltering dayslong heat wave.

After one of the hottest first weeks of September on record it’s shaping up to be rather cool and showery this weekend. More late-summer weather next week while we wait to see what Florence decides to do. pic.twitter.com/ukyK3wCNpK — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) September 7, 2018

On Saturday, expect more cloudy skies and cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid 70s and scattered showers passing through the region.

The rain chances are even higher on Sunday, especially in the morning. High temperatures remain only in the low to mid 70s.

On Monday, the heat returns but the rain chances don’t let up. Temperatures will be back in the mid 80s but with the chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Later next week, potential landfall of Hurricane Florence along the East Coast of the U.S. could impact the area — but it’s way too soon to say if it will, Storm Team 4 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. For the D.C. area, it all depends where Florence, which is still far out in the Atlantic Ocean, hits and how far inland it goes, she said.

