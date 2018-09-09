Major disruptions on Metro this weekend; races close roads downtown

Largo Town Center Station is closed all weekend and Metro plans major disruptions Sunday on nearly all lines. Here's what you need to know.

On Saturday until 10 p.m., trains are mostly scheduled to run normally except for the closure of Largo Town Center on the Blue and Silver Lines.

Shuttle buses will run between Morgan Boulevard and Largo Town Center Saturday and Sunday, but riders driving to the train should consider simply going to Morgan Boulevard or stations to the west.

After 10 p.m. Saturday and all day Sunday though, the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines are scheduled to run only every 24 minutes each.

The Yellow Line is also scheduled only every 24 minutes from 10 p.m. Saturday through the end of the weekend. On Sunday, the Yellow Line will be cut back to only run between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Square.

With the Nationals at home this weekend, there is no work scheduled on the Green Line.

As a reminder, Metrorail now closes at 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:30 p.m. weeknights, and only runs 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

Red Line emergency drill

On Sunday morning, the Red Line will be shut down downtown for an active shooter drill.

Through about 2 p.m. Sunday, there will be no trains between Farragut North and Judiciary Square. The Red Line platforms will be closed at Metro Center and Gallery Place.

People in and around the station can expect to see lots of Metro Transit Police, D.C. Police and D.C. Fire and EMS personnel.

“People may also hear sounds from simulated ammunition (blanks) during the drill. Please be assured that this is only a drill,” Metro said in a statement.

There will also be no elevator access to the Yellow or Green Line platforms at Gallery Place during the drill.

Riders on the Blue, Orange or Silver Lines who need to transfer to or from the Shady Grove/Bethesda side of the Red Line can use Farragut West and walk outside to Farragut North. Since it is the weekend though, the walk is usually a bit longer with the 17th Street/Farragut Square entrance to Farragut West closed.

Green Line riders to or from the Glenmont/Silver Spring side of the Red Line can transfer at Fort Totten.

Metro will also run shuttle buses during the drill stopping at Farragut North, 12th St. and G St. NW for Metro Center, 7th St. and H St. NW for Gallery Place, and at the Judiciary Square entrance in front of the National Building Museum.

Other delays on the roads this weekend

The Race for the Cure Saturday morning closed Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Freedom Plaza and the White House, as well as a number of other roads around the National Mall.

The walkers and runners started near 13th St. NW down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol before looping back down Independence Avenue SW, 4th Street and D Street SW. Part of Pennsylvania Avenue NW was closed from about midnight to noon, but the other road closures were only in place from about 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Separately, the District Department of Transportation said construction work on southbound Interstate 395 bridges and ramps to Maine Ave. SW could require lane closures for the next several weeks that may cause moderate to heavy delays.

Continuing work is also planned on the Key Bridge, including the more minor closure of one lane headed toward Rosslyn Saturday morning.

In Rosslyn, there were significant closures all day Saturday due to the Rosslyn Jazz Festival. Eastbound Lee Highway near the Key Bridge was closed between Fort Myer Drive and Lynn Street from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Interstate 66 eastbound exit 73 to Rosslyn was closed from noon to 8 p.m. To limit cut-through traffic, right turns from Lee Highway to N. Rhodes Street were also prohibited.

The Silver Spring Jazz Festival was also Saturday afternoon, and was expected draw significant crowds to downtown Silver Spring.

Saturday’s rain and more rain forecast for Sunday caused the cancellation of Nation’s Escape Triathlon, which would have closed a wider swath of roads downtown as well as the I-395 HOV lanes over the 14th Street Bridge.

Also on Sunday, Adams Morgan Day closes 18th St. NW in Adams Morgan from about 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

