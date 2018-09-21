202
Police: Man dies after shooting in Southwest DC

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim September 21, 2018 9:21 pm 09/21/2018 09:21pm
WASHINGTON — A man has died after police said he was shot in Southwest D.C. on Friday morning.

Around 11 a.m., D.C. police responded to the 900 block of 3rd Street Southwest for the sounds of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital but later died. Police have identified him as Kajuan Deris Young, 27, of Southwest D.C.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting can call police at 202-727-9099 or submit a tip anonymously by texting it to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where Young was shot.

