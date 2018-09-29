202
Young girl hospitalized after NE DC shooting

By Nahal Amouzadeh September 29, 2018 12:35 am 09/29/2018 12:35am
WASHINGTON — A young girl has been hospitalized following a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

The girl was conscious and breathing.

D.C. police say the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of E street Northeast.

An investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where police say the shooting occurred.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

