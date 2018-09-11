Cardinal Donald Wuerl plans to discuss resignation with Pope Francis

Cardinal Donald Wuerl wrote in a letter to priests Tuesday that he will talk to Pope Francis "in the near future" to discuss his resignation.

WASHINGTON — Cardinal Donald Wuerl wrote in a letter to priests Tuesday that he will talk to Pope Francis “in the near future” to discuss his possible resignation.

Wuerl’s decision to travel to Rome comes after St. Matthew’s Cathedral and many local Catholics called for his resignation over the handling of sex abuse allegations by Catholic clergy in Pennsylvania.

In the letter, Wuerl wrote, “It was clear that some decision, sooner rather than later, on my part is an essential aspect so that this archdiocesan Church we all love can move forward … I intend, in the very near future, to go to Rome to meet with our Holy Father about the resignation I presented nearly three years ago, November 12, 2015.”

BREAKING: In letter to priests today Cardinal Wuerl writes that he will travel again to Rome soon to meet with Pope Francis and discuss resignation. pic.twitter.com/CrzkcA0SYh — Fr. Kevin M. Cusick (Blue Check Mark here) (@MCITLFrAphorism) September 11, 2018

Wuerl visited the Pope back in August, who advised him to talk with his clergy within the archdiocese about whether or not he should resign.

WTOP’s Keara Dowd and Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

