Cardinal Donald Wuerl plans to discuss resignation with Pope Francis

By Nahal Amouzadeh September 11, 2018 9:22 pm 09/11/2018 09:22pm
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2010 file photo, Archbishop Donald Wuerl talks with the media after Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Matthew the Apostle in Washington. On Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2018, a Pennsylvania grand jury accused Cardinal Wuerl of helping to protect abusive priests when he was Pittsburgh's bishop. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Cardinal Donald Wuerl wrote in a letter to priests Tuesday that he will talk to Pope Francis “in the near future” to discuss his possible resignation.

Wuerl’s decision to travel to Rome comes after St. Matthew’s Cathedral and many local Catholics called for his resignation over the handling of sex abuse allegations by Catholic clergy in Pennsylvania.

In the letter, Wuerl wrote, “It was clear that some decision, sooner rather than later, on my part is an essential aspect so that this archdiocesan Church we all love can move forward … I intend, in the very near future, to go to Rome to meet with our Holy Father about the resignation I presented nearly three years ago, November 12, 2015.”

Wuerl visited the Pope back in August, who advised him to talk with his clergy within the archdiocese about whether or not he should resign.

WTOP’s Keara Dowd and Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

