Second arrest made in 10-year-old girl’s death in DC

Quentin Michals turned himself into police in connection with the shooting death of Makiyah Wilson, 10, police said.

WASHINGTON — A second man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl in the District has been arrested, according to police.

A D.C. police spokesman confirmed to WTOP Monday morning that 21-year-old Quentin Michals turned himself in and was in custody in the killing of Makiyah Wilson.

Police had issued a warrant for his arrest after another suspect, 20-year-old Qujuan Thomas, was arrested over the weekend and charged with first-degree murder.

The suspects were wanted in connection with the death of Wilson, who was shot and killed outside of her home July 16 as she went to buy ice cream from an ice cream truck in the area of Clay Terrace in Northeast.

“This murder was devastating,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference Saturday as she announced the arrest of Thomas. “This was a beautiful 10-year-old child.”

In recent weeks, Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham pleaded for help from the public and upped the reward for information to $45,000.

“Her death brought immeasurable pain to her family, friends, classmates and neighbors,” Bowser said.

Police surveillance video from the shooting showed “five masked men” getting out of a stolen black Infiniti sedan and immediately firing guns in all directions “indiscriminately,” Newsham said.

The shooters then went back into the car and sped away.

“When the shooting ended, there were five victims suffering from gunshot wounds, including 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson,” Newsham explained. “Makiyah was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.”

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

“This investigation is not over,” Newsham said. “There are at least three other men that are responsible for this little girl’s death, and we will not rest until all of them are held accountable.”

Homicides are skyrocketing in the District. According to police figures, there have been more than 100 killings so far in 2018, a 39 percent increase over the same time one year ago.

