MLS lifts DC United defender Monhanad Jeahze’s suspension, charges dropped

Major League Soccer lifted defender Mohanad Jeahze's suspension Wednesday, clearing him to return to team activities following his arrest in Sweden on assault charges.

Major League Soccer lifted defender Mohanad Jeahze’s suspension Wednesday, clearing him to return to team activities following his arrest in Sweden last month on assault charges.

A D.C. United spokesperson tells WTOP that all charges in his case have been dropped.

According to a news release, the league said it reserves the right to revisit the Iraqi international’s playing status “should new information pertinent to the investigation become available.”

Jeahze was arrested on April 22 after the second of two alleged assaults, both of which took place in Stockholm, according to the Swedish Prosecution Authority. The first alleged assault happened in December. MLS suspended him after his arrest pending an investigation.

The Associated Press reported at the time that Jeahze denied any wrongdoing.

In his pregame press conference on May 19, D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney said Jeahze returned to D.C. on May 18 and was waiting for “a few details from the league” before he could rejoin his teammates at the team’s training facilities in Leesburg.

Jeahze won’t jump back onto the field right away, as he needs to go through rehab for a quadriceps injury, Rooney said.

A native of Sweden, Jeahze appeared in six games this season and has recorded two assists. He last played on April 16.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.