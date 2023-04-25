D.C. United and Major League Soccer have suspended defender Mohanad Jeahze after his arrest in Sweden over the weekend on charges of assault.

D.C. United and Major League Soccer have suspended defender Mohanad Jeahze after his arrest in Sweden on two charges of assault over the weekend.

In a statement, club officials said that Jeahze, 26, was arrested during an “approved leave” from the club. He had been out of the lineup recovering from a quadriceps injury.

The Iraqi international, who is a native of Sweden, will remain suspended pending an investigation by MLS and Swedish authorities, United said in a statement.

“D.C. United will remain in close contact with Major League Soccer, the MLS Players Association and Swedish authorities during the investigation,” the statement said.

Jeahze was arrested Saturday after the second of the alleged assaults, both of which took place in Stockholm, according to the Swedish Prosecution Authority. The first alleged assault happened in December.

No charges have been brought against Jeahze.

The Washington Post reported that Jeahez will remain in custody until May 8, with court records stating that “‘there is a risk the suspect evades prosecution or punishment,’ suppresses evidence and will ‘continue his criminal activities.'” By that time a charge must be brought to the court, or the case will be dropped, the Associated Press reports.

Jeahze signed a three-year deal with United during the offseason after spending the last three seasons with Swedish side Hammarby. He became an instant starter for D.C.’s defense, starting in five of the six matches he played in, where he recorded two assists.

Jeahze last played for United on April 16 against Montreal before being subbed off for an injury 16 minutes into the match.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.