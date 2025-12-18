MLS SuperDraft Selections

First Round 1. D.C. United, Nikola Markovic, D, NC State. 2. FC Dallas (from Atlanta), Ricky Louis, F, Georgia Southern.…

First Round

1. D.C. United, Nikola Markovic, D, NC State.

2. FC Dallas (from Atlanta), Ricky Louis, F, Georgia Southern.

3. FC Dallas (from Montreal), Nicholas Simmonds, F, Virginia.

4. Sporting Kansas City, Kwaku Agyabeng, M, Clemson.

5. Orlando City (from Los Angeles FC), Harvey Sarajian, F, Wake Forest.

6. Colorado (from Toronto), Mamadou Billo Diop, F, Colorado Rapids 2.

7. St Louis City, Zack Lillington, D, UC Davis.

8. D.C. United (from New Engleand), Richie Aman, F, Washington.

9. Orlando City (from Houston), Nolan Miller, D, Michigan.

10. Colorado, Mitchell Baker, F, Georgetown.

11. Houston (from San Jose), Joe Highfield, F, Portland.

12. Atlanta (from Dallas through New York), Enzo Dovlo, D, UNC Greensboro.

13. Real Salt Lake, Lukas Magnason, D, Clemson.

14. Orlando City, Jaylen Yearwood, D, North Florida.

15. Portland, Justin McLean, F, NC State.

16. FC Dallas, Niklas Herceg, G, Vermont.

17. Vancouver (from Austin FC), Zach Ramsey, M, Washington.

18. Chicago, Jack Sandmeyer, M, North Carolina.

19. Sporting Kansas City (from Colorado, through Columbus), Nikos Clarke-Tosczak, D, Portland.

20. Orlando City (from Nashville), Issah Haruna, M, UNC-Greensboro.

21. New York (from Dallas through Seattle), Tomas Hut, G, Syracuse.

22. Charlotte FC, Will Cleary, D, Stanford.

23. Minnesota United, Jaylinn Mitchell, F, SMU.

24. Los Angeles FC, Giuliano Fravolini Whitchurch, D, Princeton.

25. Real Salt Lake (from Cincinnati), Dylan Kropp, D, North Carolina.

26. Colorado (from Philadelphia), Wahabu Musah, F, Clemson.

27. New York City, Ransford Gyan, F, Clemson.

28. San Diego FC, Martin Luala, M, Grand Canyon.

29. Vancouver, Daniel Lugo, F, High Point.

30. Inter Miami CF, Abdel Talabi, D, Bryant.

Second Round

31. D.C. United, Isaac Emojong, M, Utah Valley.

32. Inter Miami CF (from Atlanta), Kenan Hot, M, Duke.

33. Real Salt Lake (from Montreal), Tre Wright, D, UCLA.

34. Sporting Kansas City, Sadam Masereka, F, Maryland.

35. LA Galaxy, Palmer Bank, D, Stanford.

36. Toronto FC, Jackson Gilman, D, Pittsburgh.

37. St. Louis CITY, Andrew Samuels, G, Princeton.

38. New England, Schinieder Mimy, D, UCLA.

39. Houston, Calem Tommy, D, NC State.

40. FC Dallas (from Colorado), Edouard Nys, M, Illinois-Chicago.

41. San Jose, Jack Jasinski, D, Princeton.

42. Real Salt Lake (from New York), Jefferson Amaya, M, High Point.

43. St. Louis CITY (from Orlando through Real Salt Lake), Cooper Forcellini, M, Xavier.

44. FC Dallas (from Colorado through Sporting KC and Orlando), Umberto Pela, M, Virginia.

45. Portland, Colin Griffith, F, Maryland.

46. CF Montréal (from Dallas), Aidan Godinho, M, Georgetown.

47. Austin FC, Stefan Dobrijevic, F, Akron.

48. Real Salt Lake (from Chicago), Niklas Soerensen, D, Pittsburgh.

49. Columbus, Tarun Karumanchi, M, UCLA.

50. Nashville, Max Miller, D, Kentucky.

51. Seattle, Joe Dale, M, Washington.

52. Charlotte FC, Luke Adams, D, Tulsa.

53. Minnesota United, Bardia Hormozi, F, Princeton.

54. Inter Miami CF (from Los Angeles FC), Mamadi Jiana, F, Bryant.

55. Cincinnati, Ayoub Lajhar, D, UConn.

56. Colorado (from Philadelphia), Asher Hestad, D, Washington.

57. New York City FC, Kevin Pierre, M, Georgia Southern.

58. San Diego FC, Remi Agunbiade, F, Akron.

59. Vancouver, Yeider Zuluaga, F, Seattle.

60. Inter Miami CF, Alex Barger, D, Indiana.

Third Round

61. D.C. United, Stephane Njike, F, Maryland.

62. Atlanta, Noah James, M, San Diego.

63. CF Montréal, Tate Lorentz, M, Wake Forest.

64. Sporting Kansas City, Blake D’Agostino, F, California Baptist.

65. LA Galaxy, Sebastian Conlon, G, Kentucky.

66. FC Dallas (from Montreal through Toronto), Olayinka Ogunleye, D, Louisville.

67. Minnesota United (from St. Louis), Aiden Bengard, D, Cal State-Fullerton.

68. New England, Kyle McGowan, F, Denver.

69. Houston, Agustin Resch, D, Seton Hall.

70. Colorado, Koven Johnson, M, High Point.

71. New York City FC (from San Jose), Joey Mueller, M, UCF.

72. LA Galaxy (from New York), Jaime Amaro, M, Bryant.

73. Real Salt Lake, Brayden Beason, F, San Diego.

74. Orlando City, Mitch Ferguson, D, Notre Dame.

75. Portland, Lucas Fernandez Kim, M, Oregon State.

76. San Diego FC (from Dallas), Kyle Durham, G, UConn.

77. Austin FC, Patrick Cayelli, M, Pennsylvania.

78. Houston (from Chicago), Austin Brummett, F, UConn.

79. Columbus, Isaac Heffess, D, NC State.

80. Nashville, Charles-Emile Brunet, M, SMU.

81. Seattle, Stockton Short, G, Utah Tech.

82. Charlotte FC, Jahiem Wickham, G, South Florida.

83. Minnesota United, Michal Mroz, G, Evansville.

84. Los Angeles FC, Iain Wagner, M, San Diego.

85. D.C. United (from Cincinnati), Lasse Kelp, D, Maryland.

86. Colorado (from Philadelphia), Jabari De Coteau, D, Xavier.

87. New York City FC, Luca Nikolai, D, North Carolina.

88. Houston (from San Diego), Gilberto Rivera, M, San Jose State.

89. Vancouver, Connor Lofy, M, Washington.

90. Inter Miami CF, Maximilian Kissel, F, Vermont.

