Goalkeeper Sean Johnson signs 1 1/2-year contract with DC United

Sean Johnson, a backup U.S. goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup, signed a 1 1/2-year contract with Major League Soccer's D.C. United on Tuesday that runs through June 2027.

Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson (1) in action during the second half of an MLS soccer match against D.C. United, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson (1) in action during the second half of an MLS soccer match against D.C. United, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) WASHINGTON (AP) — Sean Johnson, a backup U.S. goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup, signed a 1 1/2-year contract with Major League Soccer’s D.C. United on Tuesday that runs through June 2027.

Johnson, 36, has made 13 international appearances, the last at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

He has played in MLS for Chicago (2010-16), New York City (2017-22) and Toronto (2023-25), helping NYCFC win the 2021 MLS title.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.