Striker Tai Baribo heads to DC United in $4M trade with Philadelphia

D.C. United acquired striker Tai Baribo in a $4 million cash-for-player trade with the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, marking the first big offseason move for the Black and Red.

Baribo, who’s turning 28 in January, signed a new multiyear deal with United, keeping him in D.C. through the 2029-2030 MLS season. He becomes D.C.’s newest designated player, a status given to high-valued players whose wages do not entirely count against a team’s salary cap. United may send an additional $600,000 to Philadelphia if Baribo meets certain performance incentives, according to a news release.

“Tai is a clinical finisher and a proven goal scorer in the league who will give us an edge in the final third,” Erkut Sogut, United’s managing director of soccer operations, said in a news release.

“Beyond goals, he understands how to create space and is deadly in the air, making him a perfect fit for the identity we are building at the club.”

United presented Baribo in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The Israeli international said while he cannot promise fans that he will score goals in every match, he welcomes the challenge to lead United’s high-pressing attack.

“You can speak about the finishing, about the movement on the box, but I think the base for this is to work hard,” Baribo said. “I will fight on the field until I will not have any power left.”

Baribo joins D.C. United after a three-season stint with the Philadelphia Union, where he played in 67 games and scored 35 goals. He is coming off his best season since coming to MLS, netting 16 goals and providing 3 assists. He scored the game-winner during the 2025 MLS All-Star game and was named game MVP.

He will be replacing former Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke, who announced that he was leaving the team after United declined to opt in the final year of his contract. During his time in D.C., he scored 47 goals in 93 matches.

Baribo acknowledged Benteke as “a great striker” and his “great time” in Philadelphia during his introductory press conference. However, he repeatedly stated that he is not focused on the past and his goal is to live up to the status as United’s designated player by winning matches.

“We hope the results will come,” he said. “Obviously, we believe the results will come. But again, like I said, I think it’s must come first from hard work, win the first duel, running more than your opponent. Have this passion because at the end, it is what win games.”

The trade kicks off another rebuilding offseason for United after ending the 2025 season in last place.

United has two designated player roster spots remaining for the upcoming season. Team owner Jason Levien told WTOP in September that he expects United to utilize all three designated player spots for the 2026 season.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Sogut said any additions will need to be strategic and work with the current pressing system that United wants to play for the upcoming season.

“We need to really bring players in which makes sense for us to grow this team,” Sogut said. “To grow and bring it back, really, where it belongs because it’s most historic team in the league, and we need to just get up there and show that we can do that.”

