DC United transfers Prince George’s County’s Nyeman to Belgium

American midfielder Moses Nyeman becomes the latest local talent from D.C. United to head to Europe following his transfer to second division Belgian side S.K. Beveren, the club confirmed Monday afternoon.

American midfielder Moses Nyeman becomes the latest local talent from D.C. United to head to Europe following his transfer to second division Belgian side S.K. Beveren, the club confirmed Monday afternoon.

Multiple outlets say D.C. will receive a $350,000 transfer fee and at least a 25% sell-on fee should S.K. Beveren transfer Nyeman to another team.

“Moses has been a part of the club for a number of years. We believe now is the ideal time for him to continue his development as a player and as a person in a new environment abroad,” D.C. United general manager Lucy Rushton said in a statement. “We wish Moses all the best in this next chapter and thank him for his hard work and commitment to the club.”

Born in Liberia, Nyeman, 18, became United’s 13th Homegrown player signing as a 15-year-old in 2019. Before signing his professional contract, Nyeman spent four years as part of the D.C. United academy system and began playing on D.C.’s USL Championship affiliate, Loudoun United FC. He made his MLS debut as a 79th-minute substitute against the Philadelphia Union on Aug. 29, 2020.

Since moving in the United States in 2013 — residing in Riverdale Park, Maryland — Nyeman’s academy exploits has earned him multiple opportunities with the U.S. youth national team, making five appearances and scoring once.

Despite his international successes, Nyeman has struggled to sustain playing time in United’s midfield. After playing a career-best 19 matches and starting 10 times in 2021, injuries have limited him to only playing two matches this season.

He finishes his time with D.C. appearing in 32 games in three seasons and proving three assists.

Nyeman becomes the third Homegrown player United has transferred this year. Before the start of the MLS season, winger Kevin Paredes of South Riding, Virginia, went to German club Wolfsburg for a record $7.35 million transfer fee. In July, 17-year-old and Clifton, Virginia, native Griffin Yow was transferred to Westerlo in Belgium for an undisclosed fee.