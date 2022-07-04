FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » DC United » American Griffin Yow transfers…

American Griffin Yow transfers from DC United to Westerlo

The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 3:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Griffin Yow, a 19-year-old American forward, transferred Monday from Major League Soccer’s D.C. United to Westerlo in Belgium’s first division.

Yow, who was born in Clifton, Virginia, signed with D.C. as a homegrown player in March 2019 and made his MLS debut that April 21. He scored three goals in 36 games for D.C. in all competitions.

He played for the U.S. at the 2019 Under-17 World Cup.

In Belgium he will join American defender Bryan Reynolds, who went on loan from Roma to Westerlo last month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Griffin Yow

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: FDIC’s Stephen Haselhorst on building ZT from scratch

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

Air Force strengthens policy to kick out sexual assaulters

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up