Sources: Wayne Rooney to become newest DC United manager

D.C. United has selected Wayne Rooney to become its new head coach, sources tell WTOP.

The former player agreed on terms to return to the District’s Major League Soccer team as its manager, entering the District at Dulles International Airport Sunday evening.

BREAKING: Multiple outlets are reporting Wayne Rooney is returning to become the new manager for @dcunited. Below is @SoccerInsider showing Rooney arriving at Dulles Airport.

He played two and half seasons in DC in 2018-2020, scoring 25 goals in all competitions. https://t.co/nR7oDemfEO — José Mauricio Umaña (@Jose_M_Umana) July 11, 2022

Rooney last played from 2018-2020 in D.C., scoring 25 goals in all competitions, WTOP’s José Umaña reports.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s José Umaña and Dave Johnson contributed to this report.