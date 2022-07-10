RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 killed in Russian strike | 'True hell' in Ukraine's east | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Sources: Wayne Rooney to become newest DC United manager

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 10, 2022, 10:01 PM

D.C. United has selected Wayne Rooney to become its new head coach, sources tell WTOP.

The former player agreed on terms to return to the District’s Major League Soccer team as its manager, entering the District at Dulles International Airport Sunday evening.

Rooney last played from 2018-2020 in D.C., scoring 25 goals in all competitions, WTOP’s José Umaña reports.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s José Umaña and Dave Johnson contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

