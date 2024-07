Sports on TV for July 29 – Aug. 4

Adv20 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 29 THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT 7 p.m. FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 29

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Quarterfinal: TBD

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Quarterfinal: TBD

_____

Tuesday, July 30

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Champions Tour: Barcelona vs. Manchester City, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Austin, West Group

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Quarterfinal: TBD

_____

Wednesday, July 31

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Arsenal vs. Liverpool, Philadelphia

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Santos Laguna at D.C. United, East Group

9:55 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Real Betis vs. Manchester United, San Diego

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: TBD

_____

Thursday, Aug. 1

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Toluca at Chicago, West Group

_____

Friday, Aug. 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

SOFTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Semifinal: TBD

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBT Semifinal: TBD

_____

Saturday, Aug. 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix Sprint, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: Saratoga Live

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Philadelphia at Maryalnd

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (Bantamweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Tampa Bay at Houston OR San Francisco at Cincinnati

NFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

NFLN — 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — USL Championship: Rhode Island FC at Detroit City FC

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: TBA

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Liverpool, Columbia, S.C.

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

_____

Sunday, Aug. 4

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 8: TBA, San Antonio

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Boston at Maryland

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

ESPN2 — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FOX — MLR Championship: TBD

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

2 p.m.

FOX — TBT: TBD, Philadelphia

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.