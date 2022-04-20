RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
DC United fires head coach

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

April 20, 2022, 9:06 AM

Just six games into his second Major League Soccer season as head coach of D.C. United, Hernan Losada has been fired, sources have confirmed to WTOP.

Assistant Chad Ashton will take over as interim head coach. It will be Ashton’s second stint in three seasons in that role after replacing Ben Olsen on an interim basis after he was fired in October 2020.

    • Losada joined the team after a disappointing 2020 campaign.

    Losada was in charge of the Black and Red Tuesday night in Rochester, New York, when United advanced in the U.S. Open Cup with a 3-0 win over third division side Flower City Union. United struggled in that match, but was able to breakthrough with late goals.

    After opening the season with two wins. United is stuck in a four-game losing streak and is home Saturday against New England.

