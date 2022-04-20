DC United fires head coach

D.C. United fires head coach Hernan Losada, WTOP has learned.

Just six games into his second Major League Soccer season as head coach of D.C. United, Hernan Losada has been fired, sources have confirmed to WTOP.

Assistant Chad Ashton will take over as interim head coach. It will be Ashton’s second stint in three seasons in that role after replacing Ben Olsen on an interim basis after he was fired in October 2020.