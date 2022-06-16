Denied: DC, Baltimore won’t host 2026 World Cup games

Baltimore and D.C. were on the verge of scoring a goal together, but were denied Thursday as the host cities for the 2026 World Cup were announced.

FIFA unveiled the host cities in a nationally televised program in English on Fox Sports and in Spanish on Telemundo.

The Eastern cities announced Thursday were Boston, Philadelphia, New York/New Jersey, Miami and Toronto, Canada.

Other cities hosting games are Los Angeles; Seattle; San Francisco; Houston; Dallas; Atlanta; Kansas City; Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City, in Mexico; and Vancouver, Canada.

D.C. and Baltimore combined bids to host games in 2026.

For the first time ever, three nations will host the World Cup in 2026. Under FIFA’s plan, 60 of the tournament’s 80 matches will be played in the United States.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to feature 48 countries competing in the monthlong tournament, which is expected to begin around June 11 with a possible final date of July 12.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.