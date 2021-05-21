MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
DC United: Fully vaccinated fans don’t have to wear masks at Audi Field

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 21, 2021, 12:16 PM

D.C. United fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — meaning it has been two weeks since their second dose — don’t have to wear a mask at Audi Field, the club said in a statement Friday.

This brings the Audi Field policies up to par with mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new rule starts Sunday for United’s game against the Philadelphia Union at 7 p.m.

Fans who aren’t fully vaccinated still need to mask up, except when they’re eating or drinking in their seat.

More information is available online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

