DC United: Fully vaccinated fans don’t have to wear masks at Audi Field

D.C. United fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — meaning it has been two weeks since their second dose — don’t have to wear a mask at Audi Field, the club said in a statement Friday.

This brings the Audi Field policies up to par with mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new rule starts Sunday for United’s game against the Philadelphia Union at 7 p.m.

Fans who aren’t fully vaccinated still need to mask up, except when they’re eating or drinking in their seat.

