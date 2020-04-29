DC United kickoff workout challenge with Bowser

D.C. United has partnered with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to create a workout at home fitness challenge.

In partnership with the District, D.C. United has created the 10-Day Workout At Home Challenge.

There will be new a workout program for each of the ten days that are designed to be completed in under ten minutes and do not require the purchase of any fitness equipment.

D.C. United head coach Ben Olsen and his players, including team captain Steven Birnbaum, will lead the workouts.

There will be no need to leave home and find a field, and each day will focus on a different part of physical health — from upper body and core exercise, to at-home cardio and stretching.

Workout videos will also be published on D.C. United social media properties and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s social media accounts.

We’re thrilled to be working with @MayorBowser to launch D.C. United At Home, a 10 day challenge, where players and coaches help YOU stay as fit as possible within your own home. Share your workout with #FITDC & #UniteTheDistrict — dcunited (@dcunited) April 29, 2020

From April 29 through May 8, the workouts will be broadcast live on the city’s TV station, DCN Channel 16.

Since the Major League Soccer season was suspended last month, players have not been able to go out to the practice field or use the team’s facilities.

United’s athletic training and performance staff developed fitness programs specifically designed for each player to maintain strength and conditioning while forced to stay home.

“It takes discipline to work out on your own,” Birnbaum said.

“But we all know it is easier to stay in shape than to try and get in shape.”

Check out the Day 1 video below.

