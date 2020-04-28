Spring sports canceled for Maryland’s student athletes

Maryland schools Superintendent Karen Salmon has announced that all athletic events are cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year.

“This also includes the remainder of the 2020 boys’ and girls’ basketball state championships,” said Salmon, adding that all spring state championships have been canceled.

In a statement Tuesday, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association said it’s focused on the return of school sports in a way that aligns with the state’s “Maryland Strong Road Map to Recovery,” which is Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to reopen the state in stages, depending on the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bennett Solomon, a senior and baseball player for Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, said the decision isn’t surprising, and that the board’s decision was understandable but still disappointing.

“You know, we worked so hard to end one final year of playing sports on a high note,” he said.

Wednesday night would have been Senior Night. “To not have that — to not be able to walk onto the field with your parents — it really sucks,” Solomon said.