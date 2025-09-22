Sligo Creek Parkway closes for Purple Line construction

A stretch of the Sligo Creek Parkway will be closed for the next two months due to construction for the Maryland Transit Administration's Purple Line project.

The closure between Piney Branch Road and Wayne Avenue started Monday, according to Montgomery Parks.

Crews plan to lay light rail tracks and reconfigure the intersection with the parkway during the closure. Montgomery Parks said it will make other improvements to the roadway too, including signage and repairing guardrails.

The 5.6-mile parkway spans from University Boulevard to New Hampshire Avenue.

The trail that runs along Sligo Creek Parkway will stay open, with detours moving pedestrians around work zones.

Construction on the Purple Line is expected to last through 2027. The 16-mile light rail line will link Prince George’s and Montgomery counties; it’s slated to open in late 2027.

WTOP’s Sarah Jacobs contributed to this report.

