WATCH: First look at what rail cars on the Purple Line will actually look like

Maryland transportation officials gave a sneak peek of what commuters can look forward to when the much-awaited Purple Line finally opens.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. A first look at what the Purple Line trains will look like

There have been photos and renderings of what the rail cars on the new Purple Line light rail system will look like, but on Thursday, Maryland transportation officials gave a sneak peek of what commuters can look forward to when the much-awaited line that connects Montgomery and Prince George’s counties finally opens.

The new rail car was unveiled in Prince George’s County. The 142-foot-long vehicle is currently the longest of its kind in the U.S. and holds 430 passengers. It also has room for eight bike racks on board and eight dedicated wheelchair spaces that are accessible near the doors, the Maryland Transportation Administration said.

Each electric powered LRV will reduce energy and carbon emissions, as well as be quieter than other modes of transportation.

“In a few short years, you will be able to take the Purple Line there to catch MARC, to catch Metro, even catch Amtrak, and have all of your travel needs across Maryland and even further beyond.” MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said. “So that’s what the Purple Line does, it makes those connections.”

The vehicle’s arrival marks a major milestone in the Purple Line project, which has been beset with numerous delays and ballooning costs. It is scheduled to open winter 2027 at the earliest.

“Our entire project team is proud to be working on this environmentally sustainable transit project, which will enhance travel options in the region, providing better access to jobs, education and housing,” Purple Line Transit Partner CEO Doran Bosso said.

The 16-mile project also includes pedestrian improvements, such as wider sidewalks, more bike paths and updated utilities.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.