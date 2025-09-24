It’s not just the other driver: Study looks at how many of us admit to aggressive driving

A study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 96% of people admit they’ve driven aggressively within the last year.

One of the only things we all agree with around here is that the guy driving next to you is probably a bad driver and whatever they’re doing, it’s out of control and unsafe. And, increasingly, we’re admitting that sometimes we’re guilty of being that driver.

A study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 96% of people admit they’ve driven aggressively within the last year. That’s everything from speeding to cutting someone off — whatever it takes to get to where ever we have to go faster than we’re getting there otherwise.

AAA spokeswoman Ragina Ali calls that figure staggering.

“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing on the roadways is somewhat typical of what we’ve seen since COVID,” said Ali. “Sort of this culture of do as I say, not as I do, where people are speeding, driving aggressively. Everyone’s in a rush to get somewhere.”

One driver WTOP caught up with outside a convenience store admitted he’s seen some crazy driving behavior start to escalate over the years.

“I’ve seen people driving on the sidewalk to get around people, I’ve seen people running red lights — people getting out and getting into fights,” he said. “Everything you can imagine as far as aggressive driving, I’ve seen.”

And he admits he’s sometimes guilty of being aggressive too.

“I am,” he admitted. “There is degrees — not to the level of any violence, but yeah sometimes I do get caught up with speeding and trying to get around somebody when I feel like they’re going a little to slow for me.”

About 11% of those surveyed admitted to actions that fall under the category of road rage — tailgating, cutting someone off, pulling a weapon out or even intentionally bumping into someone you’re frustrated with.

“It’s incumbent upon us as drivers to stay calm, make sure that we’re not making eye contact or negative gestures to drivers who may attempt to engage you or distract you or basically be combative with you,” said Ali.

Over the last decade, there has been a 67% increase in the number of drivers who admit to cutting someone off on purpose. People are angrily honking their horns nearly 50% more often than in 2016. And for whatever reason, the vehicle we drive might have something to do with how we behave.

“Sometimes there may be more prevalence with some vehicles, whether it’s a motorcycle or big trucks or sports cars … the drivers of those vehicles seem to be engaged in some of these behaviors a little more often,” said Ali.

Another driver, who said he sometimes does rideshare driving too, claimed to be part of the 4% who don’t ever drive aggressively.

“Because if I do I might get someone hurt,” he said. And he admitted he slows down and tries to let others pass when he feels other drivers getting impatient around him. That’s smart, said AAA.

“Let people pass safely,” said Ali. “Keep your distance, and by all means, protect yourself if someone’s being aggressive, make sure you call 911, or go to a public place.”

The one bright spot in the survey is the noted decreases in the number of people tailgating or yelling at other drivers. But Ali said even that could be dependent on where you are since, anecdotally, she said plenty of us can probably tell a different story.

