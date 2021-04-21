Tickets issued for aggressive driving, excessive exhaust noise in Montgomery County

Maryland law enforcement agencies issued more than 100 tickets in an effort to combat street racing, aggressive driving and excessive exhaust noise in Montgomery County.

On Tuesday from 8 p.m. to midnight, members of Montgomery County law enforcement, including police and their state and city partners, issued 125 citations and warnings, 49 safety equipment repair orders and two criminal arrests in the area of Maryland Route 355 between Rockville and Gaithersburg.

It’s part of an ongoing effort to address street racing and excessive exhaust noise from modified exhaust systems, which take place in areas known for such activities, a police news release said.