Strike over: OmniRide resumes service

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission on Sunday evening reported that union bus operators voted to accept the latest contract offer from transit operator Keolis. OmniRide buses will resume service Monday.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The nearly month-long OmniRide strike is over.