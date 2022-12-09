Weekend Road and Rail: I-95 shifts in Virginia, and a big event in DC

A big event begins in the District this weekend, with street closures planned around the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Here’s what you need to know.

The weather looks to be conducive for work planned at the Hallowing Point Bridge and an Interstate 97 ramp closure in Maryland.

This will be the first weekend for a new bridge on I-95 in Virginia. A big event begins in the District this weekend, with street closures planned around the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Metrorail has maintenance on all but one line.

Roadwork

Maryland

There will be routine maintenance taking place on Md. Route 231/Hallowing Point Road bridge over the Patuxent River between Calvert and Charles counties from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, weather permitting.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said that during this time, crews will clean the gutter and drainage areas. One of the bridge’s two lanes will be closed and a flagging operation will be in place.

MDOT SHA also reports that, for this weekend, the I-97 ramp to I-695 West in Anne Arundel County will be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to no later than 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12 for pipe replacement.

Crews will shift traffic along northbound I-97, just north of West Furnace Branch Road and prior to I-695/Baltimore Beltway, to close the ramp. The shift is required to allow crews to safely complete underground pipe replacement work.

Starting 5 a.m. Saturday, MDOT SHA will temporarily close the two-lane flyover ramp from northbound I-97 to westbound I-695/Baltimore Beltway/Towson. During the closure, drivers will be detoured to use the northbound I-97 on-ramp to Md. 648/Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard, then to westbound I-695 to continue west.

To avoid the area during the work, drivers are encouraged to use Md. Route 2/Gov. Ritchie Highway, Md. Route 295/Baltimore-Washington Parkway, I-95 and U.S. Route 1/Washington Boulevard as alternate routes.

Work is planned Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec. 14, to improve lighting on a section of eastbound I-70 in Frederick County. Crews will install two new light poles between Monument Road and Mt. Tabor Drive near the South Mountain rest area.

On both days, work is planned between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the right lane and shoulder of eastbound I-70 closed to install and activate the light poles.

For all ongoing roadwork projects, check the MDOT SHA project portal.

There is continued Purple Line Project work between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Be sure to check the site for any ongoing changes and travel information.

Virginia

In Fredericksburg, Virginia, the traffic shift has been completed to the new I-95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River between Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. This will be the first weekend for travel on the three lanes of I-95 northbound crossing a new Rappahannock River bridge between Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

The work completed overnight to finish connecting lanes leading to and from the new bridge, wrapping up nearly 60 hours of an extended work zone that started Monday evening.

Opening the bridge is a major milestone for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. The $132 million project is adding three additional travel lanes between Route 3/Exit 130 and the Falmouth/Warrenton Exit 133 interchanges, which is the busiest segment of interstate highway in the Fredericksburg region, carrying an average of 150,000 vehicles a day. The project is anticipated to complete by spring 2024.

Through late December, northbound I-95 traffic seeking to reach Route 17 through Exit 133 Falmouth/Warrenton in Stafford will instead be directed to exit just north of the Fall Hill Avenue overpass in Fredericksburg. Exiting traffic will cross the original northbound Rappahannock River bridge to access Exit 133 Falmouth/Warrenton. Once a new connection to the Exit 133 off-ramp is built north of the river, this temporary pattern will end.

Once a new connection to the Exit 133 off-ramp is built north of the river, the original northbound Rappahannock River bridge will close for maintenance. Construction will continue over the next 18 months to finish building the local travel lanes between interchanges, as well as to demolish and rebuild a Route 17 overpass that carries Exit 133 ramp traffic, and a fourth northbound lane between Exit 133/Route 17 and Exit 136/Centreport Parkway.

This week in the 495 Next Project there have been lane closures of both sides of I-495 through McLean, work on the George Washington Parkway and the Dulles Toll Road.

Nighttime single and multilane closures on I-495 North and South. Daytime single lane closures on I-495 North and South.

Daytime flagging operations on Live Oak Drive.

Daytime single lane closures on Dulles Toll Road.

Be sure to check the link above for upcoming plans and closures.

Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow.

Overnight ramp closures are planned at the following I-66 interchanges: Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway), I-495, and Route 28. Details

Current Construction Activities

· Paving on I-66 East and West in Fairfax County

· Installation of overhead gantries and signs

· Earthwork and drainage along I-66 East and West

· Constructing noise walls along I-66

DC

There will be road race on Sunday morning. The Jingle All the Way 5k/15k will be closing roadways from the Rock Creek Park Way, Ohio Dr., Independence and Maine Avenues, SW. These closures will be rolling to reopen with a start and finish on the National Mall.

An event of note in the District begins this weekend, with street closures planned near the D.C. Convention Center on Sunday and continuing into next week.

The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit runs from Dec. 13 through Dec. 15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Because the event is considered a National Special Security Event, it will disrupt traffic around the convention center for days before and after the event.

The District Department of Transportation is continuing to schedule ramp and lane closures associate with the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project. Be sure to check its site for details.

There are usually various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times, including the weekends, on I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, Suitland Parkway and South Capitol Street.

Metro

This weekend, Metrorail will have routine maintenance, which will require single tracking on the Red, Green, Blue and Silver lines.

There is still an ongoing Yellow Line shutdown between Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza stations due to the Bridge and Tunnel Rehabilitation Project.

Metro is operating on a normal weekend schedule, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. on Saturday, and midnight Sunday, serving all 97 stations with no Yellow Line service due to the Bridge/Tunnel Project through May 2023.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with service adjustments.