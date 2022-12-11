Home » Transportation News » More than 2 dozen…

More than 2 dozen Metrobus routes see schedule improvements

Sandy Kozel | skozel@wtop.com

December 11, 2022, 4:11 PM

Starting Sunday, bus riders in the D.C. area will see improvement on more than two dozen routes.

There will be improvements in bus service along 29 busy routes — 14 in the District, 11 in Maryland and four in Virginia. Those routes include:

  • DC: 70, A4, D2, D6, D8, E4, G8, H6, L2, N2, N4, N6, S2, X9
  • MD: 86, A12, F6, F8, J1, J2, K12, Q1, Q4, R1, R2
  • VA: 18G, 28A, 29K, 29N

According to Metro, their efforts to address a driver shortage in the system have helped them to improve bus service for the area.

“Over the past year, Metro has been heavily recruiting new drivers to help close the gap. The campaign includes an incentive of up to $5,000 for bus drivers after completing the 10-week training period. This allowed #YourMetro to improve service and capacity on routes across the region to better serve customers,” according to Metro’s website.

Just some of the bus lines that will see wait times reduced are the 70 bus along Georgia Avenue and 7th Street, the L2 Connecticut Avenue (which will run every 10 minutes instead of 12 to 15 minutes during weekday rush hours), and the N2 and N4 along Massachusetts Avenue. There will be an additional stop on the 18G northbound to the Pentagon.

Customers traveling between Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters will no longer need to transfer buses at Anacostia.

Metro says customers will find that buses are less crowded and more reliable on some of the busiest lines.

Sandy Kozel

