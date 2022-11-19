Westbound I-66 lanes open Saturday

The Virginia Department of Transportation Saturday opened the westbound stretch of express lanes will along Interstate 66.

The Virginia Department of Transportation appears to have opened the westbound stretch of express lanes along Interstate 66 on Saturday, according to WTOP’s Mary DePompa.

I-66 express lanes will extend from Interstate 495 through Virginia Route 28 in Centreville, Virginia, with eastbound lanes expected to open ahead of December. All work is dependent on the weather.

The first nine miles of the I-66 express lanes opened between Gainesville and Va. Route 28 in Centreville on Sept. 10.

Toll lanes will be free for high-occupancy vehicles with an E-ZPass Flex, according to an announcement. Drivers hoping to utilize the HOVs for free will need to have three or more passengers in their vehicle beginning on Monday, Dec. 5.

Some projects attached to the I-66 express lanes will not be completed until mid-2023, according to the department.

WTOP has reached out to the Virginia Department of Transportation to confirm reports that express lanes have officially opened. They said the lanes have opened but tolls are not yet operational.

You can visit ride66express.com to estimate your toll and learn more about the project!