I-66 express lanes to open ahead of HOV changes

The Virginia Department of Transportation will open westbound Interstate 66 express lanes on Nov. 19, with eastbound lanes opening by the end of the month.

These toll lanes — free for eligible high-occupancy vehicles with an E-ZPass Flex — will extend from Interstate 495 through Va. Route 28 in Centreville.

Eastbound express lanes along the same 13-mile stretch are expected to open before Dec. 1, with all work being weather dependent. Inclement conditions could affect the final opening schedule.

Thursday’s announcement comes amid a change in HOV eligibility. Those who want to avoid paying to travel in the express lane will now need to have three or more passengers starting Monday, Dec. 5.

Changes to the HOV qualifications will apply “across the entire I-66 corridor including the 22.5-miles of 66 Express Lanes located outside the Beltway, as well as the nine miles of 66 Express Lanes located inside the Beltway between I-495 and Route 29 in Rosslyn, which operate on weekdays during peak periods in peak commute directions.”

The change will also impact drivers traveling in express lanes between Haymarket and Gainesville.

“Construction on some project features such as interchange improvements and a shared-use path adjacent to I-66 will continue after the opening of the express lanes,” the department said, “with scheduled completion by mid-2023.”