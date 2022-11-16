Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips

Traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday can mean bringing your favorite dish along for the flight. According to TSA, food items often need additional security screening.

If you can spill, spray, pump or pour it, and it’s more than 3.4 ounces, it should go in a checked bag; people who frequently fly know that golden rule.

But the Transportation Security Administration reminded people that rule applies to Thanksgiving dishes, too.

Traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday can mean bringing your favorite dish along for the flight. According to TSA, food items often need additional security screening, and it’s best to have them in a place in your carry-on luggage that’s easy to access. When it’s time to separate items into bins, TSA advised putting food items in a separate bin.

Other foods that are liquid or spreadable need to be carefully packed in checked baggage. Here are some holiday favorites that need to be checked:

Cranberry sauce, homemade or canned

Gravy, homemade or canned

Wine, champagne, cider

Canned fruit or vegetables

Preserves, jams and jellies

Maple syrup

Other Thanksgiving staples, such as baked goods, meats, stuffing, casseroles, mac ‘n’ cheese and fresh fruits and vegetables are fine to carry though TSA checkpoints.

Flyers with questions on what they can bring should check TSA’s website.