Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

November 16, 2022, 5:46 PM

If you can spill, spray, pump or pour it, and it’s more than 3.4 ounces, it should go in a checked bag; people who frequently fly know that golden rule.

But the Transportation Security Administration reminded people that rule applies to Thanksgiving dishes, too.

Traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday can mean bringing your favorite dish along for the flight. According to TSA, food items often need additional security screening, and it’s best to have them in a place in your carry-on luggage that’s easy to access. When it’s time to separate items into bins, TSA advised putting food items in a separate bin.

Other foods that are liquid or spreadable need to be carefully packed in checked baggage. Here are some holiday favorites that need to be checked:

  • Cranberry sauce, homemade or canned
  • Gravy, homemade or canned
  • Wine, champagne, cider
  • Canned fruit or vegetables
  • Preserves, jams and jellies
  • Maple syrup

Other Thanksgiving staples, such as baked goods, meats, stuffing, casseroles, mac ‘n’ cheese and fresh fruits and vegetables are fine to carry though TSA checkpoints.

Flyers with questions on what they can bring should check TSA’s website.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

