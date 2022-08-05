Weekend Road and Rail: Metro single-tracking, I-66 ramp closures

Here’s what to expect this weekend on the region's roadways and mass transit services.

There will be lane and ramp closures through this weekend associated with the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project and the expansion of the Express Lanes between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville. The most impactful closures are generally during the overnight hours, but there are many long-term ramp and lane configurations that remain in place. As always, planned roadwork is weather-dependent.

Roadwork

Virginia

There will continue to be lane and ramp closures through this weekend associated with the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project and the expansion of the Express Lanes between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville. The most impactful closures are generally during the overnight hours, but there are many long-term ramp and lane configurations that remain in place. As always, planned roadwork is weather-dependent.

Long-term ramp closures from I-66 West to Stringfellow Road, and from Stringfellow Road to I-66 East, began on Monday, July 11, to allow workers to implement a new ramp configuration. Closures are expected to last until around Monday, Sept. 5; drivers should expect delays in the area and seek other routes.

Overnight ramp closures will also affect travelers wanting to join I-66 from Route 28 South, Route 50 West and the I-495 Capital Beltway (including northbound 495 Express Lanes). Late-night drivers will be directed to follow detours around work zones. A complete list of current and upcoming lane and ramp closures can always be found on the project’s website.

Looking ahead, weekday commuters should be aware that Old Dominion Drive will be closed in McLean from 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, for a storm water pipe replacement project. Drivers will be asked to follow a posted detour.

Here is a look at a few other impactful closures, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, planned in the D.C. region this weekend, but subject to postponement in the event of inclement weather.

I-66 West from Compton Road to Route 29/Lee Highway in Gainesville: Overnight from Friday into Saturday, and from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Two lanes will be closed for paving.

Route 28 North from Route 29/Centreville to Braddock Road: Starting 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday. Two lanes will be closed for overhead beam installation. Drivers may see temporary stoppages during the overnight hours.

I-66 West from Nutley Street to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road): From 9:30 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. Two lanes will be closed for barrier removal.

I-66 East at I-495: From 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Temporary stoppages are possible during the overnight hours.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will close the ramp from the I-495/Beltway Outer Loop to the Clara Barton Parkway at Exit 41 from around 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. During these hours, crews will cut back overgrowth along the ramp. Drivers will be detoured via Exit 44 for Route 193/Georgetown Pike. Work may continue Sunday morning if weather is an issue or more time is needed.

Paving on the Beltway near the Suitland Parkway will continue through the summer. MDOT will have work on both loops between Md. 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road, working overnights 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays through Fridays with multiple lane closures possible. More information can be found online.

For the ever-changing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, check out the Purple Line Project website for the latest.

DC

There is ongoing work associated with the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project and the South Capitol Street Corridor Project with various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times to include the weekends between I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, the Suitland Parkway as well as on South Capitol Street.

There are also various locations that are on the list for the Pave DC Project. Be sure to check the interactive tool PaveDC for locations.

Metro

Scheduled service adjustments are planned on Metro’s Red Line, with normal or near-normal train frequencies on all other lines. Metro will open at 7 a.m. daily this weekend, closing at 1 a.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday. Trains operate around every 15 minutes on the Red Line and 10 to 20 minutes on the Blue, Orange, Silver, Yellow and Green lines.

Due to water leak mitigation, the Red Line will see single-tracking between Silver Spring and Forest Glen stations.

Ongoing structural repairs will split the Blue Line into two segments, with shuttle buses replacing train service between Stadium Armory and Benning Road stations. Blue and Silver line trains will bypass Capitol South from opening until 7 p.m. due to escalator replacement; free shuttle service will be provided.

Due to rail replacement, the Yellow and Green lines will single-track between Mt. Vernon Square and U Street stations with trains arriving approximately every 15 minutes.

Closures related to Metrorail’s Summer Platform Improvement Project will continue this weekend with five stations closed on the Orange Line through Labor Day to make way for work crews: New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue. Free shuttle bus service is available.