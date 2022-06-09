Weekend Road and Rail: DC events, I-66 stops and Metro improvements

Anticipate the possibility of a perfect storm of visitors and congestion to and from the District especially on Saturday. Here's what you need to know about what's going on on the roads and rail.

A convergence of events in downtown D.C. should give motorists pause. Stops and changes planned for Interstate 66, and Metro maintenance continues this weekend.

Here’s what to be aware of.

Roadwork

DC

This weekend, the District Department of Transportation will implement road closures with a few of the ongoing Corridor Projects, which on Saturday will collide with some big events.

The second March for Our Lives will take to the streets of the nation’s capital in the wake of the latest Texas school shooting, with numerous rolling road closures planned in the District around the National Mall and U.S. Capitol grounds.

The month of June also represents Pride, and throughout the region many parades and events are taking place. The weekend marks Capital Pride with a parade and festival included in the festivities, along with many other events. The parade will take place Saturday with streets closed throughout Northwest D.C. There’s also the Capital Pride Festival, which will close some streets from Saturday to early Monday.

And of course, the Nationals will host the Brewers at home this weekend. Anticipate the possibility of a perfect storm of visitors and congestion to and from the District, especially on Saturday.

In work-related closures, DDOT is alternating single lane closures (southbound and northbound) on I-295 by the Douglas Street Pedestrian Bridge. In work that began this week, the closures will be in place for about five weeks, weather permitting.

The ongoing I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project will continue to see lane and ramp closures during off-peak times and weekends, weather permitting. Some scheduling is changed during times of sporting events.

There are overnight closures planned this weekend for South Capitol Street between the Suitland Parkway and Firth Sterling Avenue SE from Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Be sure to check the website for all closures and times pertaining the corridor work this weekend.

Virginia

There will continue to be many lane and ramp closures through this weekend associated with the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project and the expansion of the Express Lanes between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville. The most impactful closures are generally during overnight hours, but there are many long-term ramp and lane configurations that remain in place.

For instance, in a look ahead to Monday, June 13, the ramp from I-66 West to the Vienna/Fairfax/GMU Metrorail station (Country Creek Road and Virginia Center Boulevard) will close for about three weeks for continued construction of the new I-66 westbound express and general purpose lanes.

This planned closure, weather permitting, is expected to go into place by around 10 p.m. Motorists will be detoured around the closure via Route 123/Chain Bridge Road and I-66 East. Drivers should consider using the first exit to Nutley Street as an easier work around.

Here is a look at a few impactful closures, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, planned for the I-66 Project this weekend, weather permitting.

I-66 East from east of Route 28 to Stringfellow Road: 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. I-66 East approaching Stringfellow Road will be reduced to a single travel lane for overhead bridge beam installation.

I-66 West at Route 28: 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

Ramp from Route 28 North to Braddock Road/Walney Road: Midnight to 4 a.m. Saturday. The ramp will be closed and detoured for sign structure work.

I-66 East at I-495: 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work and noise wall work with periodic stoppages overnight.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 (both directions): 10 p.m. Friday to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The ramp will be closed and detoured, to Route 7, for overhead bridge work.

Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 North: 10 p.m. Friday to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The ramp will be closed and detoured for bridge work.

Maryland

In Frederick, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is continuing the patching and resurfacing project on I-70 westbound between U.S. 40 and Md. 97/Hoods Road. There will continue to be single-lane and ramp closures overnights from Sunday through Friday, with a projected completion by July.

The same can be expected for I-270 southbound between Md. 109/Hyattstown and Md. 121/Clarksburg. Expect lane closures during off-peak times, Sunday through Thursday, for the ongoing acceleration lane expansion project.

The paving on I-495/Capital Beltway near the Suitland Parkway is scheduled to continue into the summer. MDOT will have work on both loops between Md. 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road, working overnights 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays with multiple lane closures possible. For the latest, check the project’s website.

Here are other ongoing MDOT SHA road repair projects. And, for the ever-changing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery County, check out the Purple Line Project website for the latest.

In a look ahead: On Wednesday, June 15, around 11 a.m. the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will have two lanes closed for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics.

Metro

This weekend sees the continuing Orange Line shutdown for the Summer Platform Rehabilitation Project, with additional weekend closures throughout the summer on the Blue Line between Stadium-Armory and Benning Road for aerial structure repairs.

There are five stations closed on the Orange Line between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton through Labor Day, with additional weekend closures throughout the summer on the Blue Line between Stadium-Armory and Benning Road for aerial structure repairs.

Metro remains on schedule to restore the 7000-series train fleet to service by late summer.

Metro will operate on a normal weekend schedule, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. with trains serving 86 of the 91 stations with normal service frequencies on all lines and enhanced service on the Red Line.

Here is the full weekend schedule with service adjustments.