DC Capital Pride Festival 2022 road closures

It's Pride Month. And while that means lots and lots of events throughout the D.C. area, it also means road closures for this weekend's festival.

Here’s what you need to know.

These streets will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Monday:

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW;

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW;

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW;

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue NW;

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW.

And you won’t be able to park there either, obviously.

Below is a map of the festival grounds.