DC Capital Pride Festival 2022 road closures

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 10, 2022, 7:41 AM

It’s Pride Month. And while that means lots and lots of events throughout the D.C. area, it also means road closures for this weekend’s festival.

Here’s what you need to know.

These streets will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Monday:

  • 3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW;
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW;
  • Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW;
  • 4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue NW;
  • 6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW.

And you won’t be able to park there either, obviously.

Below is a map of the festival grounds.

Capital Pride Festival map. Courtesy Capital Pride.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

