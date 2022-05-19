RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Dulles Toll Road tolls could increase to $6 in January

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

May 19, 2022, 8:24 AM

A trip today on the Dulles Toll Road that costs $4.75 could cost $6 in January.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s Board of Directors is considering a proposal that would raise tolls at the main toll plaza and off-ramps, in part to pay for construction of the Metro Silver Line project.

If the proposal is approved, rates would rise 75 cents at the toll plaza and 50 cents on the ramp, in what would be the first toll rate increase since 2019. MWAA said the financing plan for the Dulles Corridor assumes the Airports Authority will increase toll rates periodically to pay for the operation, maintenance, and improvement of the Dulles Toll Road.

Looking into the future for Virginia State Route 267, the plan said starting in 2023, tolls would be raised by $1.25, every five years, 75 cents at the toll plaza and 50 cents at exit ramps. An exception would be in 2033, when tolls would increase by $1.50.

Under the authority’s projection, by 2048, it could cost $12.50 to drive the Dulles Toll Road. However, the every-five-years toll rates could end in 2033, with a toll of $8.75, if MWAA is able to pay off its debt.

Two public hearings have been planned, on July 18 and 21. And a 30-day public comment period will be held, before the Board of Directors scheduled vote on Nov. 16. If passed, the toll increase would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

In June, the Dulles Corridor and Finance Committees of MWAA also will hear a proposal to eliminate coin-drop baskets on the Dulles Toll Road, and billing customers without an E-ZPass, based on license plate identification, along with an associated administrative fee to recover costs.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

