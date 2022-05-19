Dulles Toll Road tolls could increase to $6 in January

A trip today on the Dulles Toll Road that costs $4.75 could cost $6 in January. The increase would help pay for construction of the Metro Silver Line project.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s Board of Directors is considering a proposal that would raise tolls at the main toll plaza and off-ramps, in part to pay for construction of the Metro Silver Line project.

If the proposal is approved, rates would rise 75 cents at the toll plaza and 50 cents on the ramp, in what would be the first toll rate increase since 2019. MWAA said the financing plan for the Dulles Corridor assumes the Airports Authority will increase toll rates periodically to pay for the operation, maintenance, and improvement of the Dulles Toll Road.

Looking into the future for Virginia State Route 267, the plan said starting in 2023, tolls would be raised by $1.25, every five years, 75 cents at the toll plaza and 50 cents at exit ramps. An exception would be in 2033, when tolls would increase by $1.50.

Under the authority’s projection, by 2048, it could cost $12.50 to drive the Dulles Toll Road. However, the every-five-years toll rates could end in 2033, with a toll of $8.75, if MWAA is able to pay off its debt.

Two public hearings have been planned, on July 18 and 21. And a 30-day public comment period will be held, before the Board of Directors scheduled vote on Nov. 16. If passed, the toll increase would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

In June, the Dulles Corridor and Finance Committees of MWAA also will hear a proposal to eliminate coin-drop baskets on the Dulles Toll Road, and billing customers without an E-ZPass, based on license plate identification, along with an associated administrative fee to recover costs.