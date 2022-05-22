Check your car out before hitting the road in the summer heat

High temperatures can cause wear and tear on your car. But there's a quick check you can run to avoid breaking down in the summer sun.

“Each year, we see vehicle breakdowns during the hot days of summer that could have been avoided with a simple check prior to a trip,” said Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration Chief Operating Officer Andre Futrell in a statement. “A vehicle check only takes a few minutes and can help avoid costly repairs and keep you on the road.”

MDOT SHA suggested a simple “Five-Minute Walkaround” that they said can end up saving you hundreds of dollars.

They suggest taking an extra look at your tires. Check to see if you have enough tread and make sure tire pressure is at the right level.

They also say you should check the cooling system. An easy way is to leave a plain piece of cardboard under the radiator for a couple of hours and check for leaks.

You may also want to make sure fluids are topped off. That means checking the levels on your oil, as well as the transmission, power steering and brake fluids.

And of course make sure you have enough gas — but that may be pricey right about now.