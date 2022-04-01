Weekend Road and Rail: Stops on the Beltway and I-66; Cherry Blossom Festival events; Metro changes

The Transform 66 Project will have stops on the Beltway and I-66 overnight; the DC-295/I-295 Corridor work continues, with increased cherry blossom traffic expected, and Metro will increase trains in honor of the cherry blossoms. Here’s what to expect this weekend.

The Transform 66 Project will have stops on the Beltway and Interstate 66 overnight; the DC-295/I-295 Corridor work continues, with increased cherry blossom traffic expected, and Metro will increase trains in honor of the cherry blossoms. Here’s what to expect this weekend.

Roadwork

DC

The Cherry Blossom Festival continues through the weekend, with congestion expected around the National Mall and Tidal Basin. This weekend will also include lots of events around the region. For the latest on these events check out the website.

On Saturday, the Cherry Blossom Kids Run will include street closures and parking restrictions. The following streets will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to noon:

5th Street between F and H streets in Northwest

G Street between 5th and 4th streets in Northwest

The District Department of Transportation will begin a milling and paving project on Georgia Avenue Northwest, between Madison Street and Missouri Avenue, first thing Monday morning, which will include parking restrictions. This project will continue through April in the District.

The ongoing work for the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, South Capitol Street and the I-295/DC-295 Corridor projects will also run into the weekend, weather permitting.

This weekend will see temporary closures on southbound South Capitol Street, eastbound Suitland Parkway and Firth Sterling Avenue in Southeast, with detours posted.

The closure of South Capitol Street between the Suitland Parkway and Firth Sterling Avenue will be nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through the weekend.

The eastbound Suitland Parkway is scheduled to be closed from South Capitol Street through Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a detour posted.

Firth Sterling Avenue Southeast is scheduled to be closed Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Suitland Parkway and Howard Road Southeast. A detour will be posted, and South Capitol Street will stay open during this time.

Various lanes and ramps will still be closed in conjunction with these projects between I-295 Laboratory Road and the Suitland Parkway. And be sure to stay tuned to WTOP traffic on the 8s for impacts and up-to-the-minute changes to scheduling.

Virginia

Again this week and through Friday, a bridge beam installation project on I-66 near the Manassas Area reduces travel to a single lane overnight as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

Work will continue on the same schedule: Around 10 p.m. each night, I-66 is reduced to a single lane for about one mile near Route 234 Business/Sudley Road, in Manassas. The eastbound lanes are closed, with two-way travel on the westbound side. The ramps at Route 234 Business to I-66 East are also closed and detoured during this time.

The work is scheduled to run from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

The bridge beam installation at Gallows Road over I-66 will reduce overnight travel to a single lane on I-66 eastbound with full stops of up to 30 minutes at a time. The overnight work schedule, according to VDOT, will look like this:

I-66 East approaching Gallows Road will be reduced to a single travel lane during the overnight Friday from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.; Saturday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 30 minutes Friday night between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.; Saturday night between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., and Sunday night between 11 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Gallows Road over I-66 will be reduced to a single travel lane in each direction during overnight hours controlled by flaggers.

A few other locations for the 66 project will be impactful this weekend:

Beltway

I-495 South at I-66

Three lanes closed with periodic overnight stops for bridge work Friday 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes closed with periodic overnight stops for bridge work Friday 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-66 West from Virginia Lane to I-495

One lane closed for a traffic shift Friday 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

One lane closed for a traffic shift Friday 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road

Three lanes closed for bridge pier work Friday 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., Saturday 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Sunday 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes closed for bridge pier work Friday 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., Saturday 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Sunday 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-66 East from Gallows Road to I-495

Three lanes closed with overnight stops of up to 20 minutes Friday and Saturday 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Fairfax County

I-66 East from Route 50 to Waples Mill Road

Three lanes closed for bridge beam installation with periodic full stops overnight Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Three lanes closed for bridge beam installation with periodic full stops overnight Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. I-66 West from Route 123 Chain Bridge Road to Jermantown Road

Three lanes closed with periodic full stops overnight for sign and paving work Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes closed with periodic full stops overnight for sign and paving work Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-66 East from Blake Lane to Vaden Drive

Left lane closed for barrier work Friday 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Centreville

I-66 West from Route 28 to Route 29

Three lanes will be closed for overhead sign installation with periodic full stops overnight Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Manassas

I-66 West Route 234 Business to Route 29 Gainesville

The left lane will be closed for paving work Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The left lane will be closed for paving work Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. I-66 East from Route 29 Gainesville to Cub Run

Two lanes will be closed for survey work Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for survey work Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-66 West at Cub Run

The left lane will be closed for bridge work 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday; two lanes will be closed 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

Gainesville

I-66 East and West between Route 15 and Compton Road

One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work through Saturday: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There is a chance for rain this weekend; all work is generally weather-dependent. Be sure to stay tuned to WTOP traffic on the 8s for the latest, and call 866-304-WTOP to report any changes.

Maryland

In Frederick, work continues on U.S. 340 eastbound at the bridge over Catoctin Creek past Md. Route 180. At least one lane will be closed around the clock through April.

There is nothing new planned this weekend for major arteries, but many ongoing Maryland roadway projects can be found online.

There is always work on the ever-changing Purple Line, between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. Crews will continue relocations on Md. Route 193 (University Boulevard) between Carroll Avenue and Piney Branch Road through April, weather permitting. This work will cause lane closures between 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays and weekends, as needed.

For an update on all ongoing work, check out the Purple Line Project website.

Metro

Metro will continue to run increased train service over the weekend for cherry blossom season. There is no daytime or evening track work scheduled.

Metrorail will open at 7 a.m., closing at 1 a.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday. Trains will serve all 91 stations, operating on a weekday schedule on all lines.

Red Line

Trains operate every 10 minutes until 10 p.m., transitioning to every 18 minutes until close. After 10 p.m., single tracking between Van Ness and Dupont Circle.

Blue and Silver Lines Trains operate every 20 minutes. Orange Line Trains operate every 20 minutes. Shut down between West Falls Church and Vienna after 10 p.m. due to I-66 construction with free shuttles provided. Yellow and Green Lines Trains operate every 20 minutes. On Saturday after 10 p.m. single tracking between Georgia Ave and U St. due to radio cable installation.

Check the weekend service adjustments and a detailed train schedule.

For more information and tips, view Metro’s Travel to the Cherry Blossoms guide.