Road closures for Cherry Blossom runs this weekend

Runners will once again congregate in downtown D.C. for a series of cherry blossom-themed runs this weekend, which means road closures are in your future.

The much shorter Children’s Run will be held around the National Building Museum on Saturday. The routes for the 10-mile and 5K run/walk overlap on Sunday, and will be concentrated along roads by the Tidal Basin, East Potomac Park and the eastern portion of the Lincoln Memorial.

Here’s what to expect over the weekend:

Street Closures

Children’s Run

Closed from 5:30 a.m. to noon:

5th Street between F Street and H Street Northwest

G Street between 6th Street and 4th Street Northwest

Posted as Emergency No Parking from 5:30 a.m. to noon:

5th Street between F Street and H Street Northwest

G Street between 5th Street and 4th Street Northwest

10-mile and 5K routes

Closed from 1 a.m. to noon:

Raoul Wallenberg Place Southwest/15th Street Northwest between Maine Avenue Southwest and Constitution Avenue Northwest.

Closed 6:30 a.m. to noon:

Independence Avenue Southwest between 14th Street Southwest and Ohio Drive Southwest

Ohio Drive Southwest between East Potomac Park and Rock Creek Parkway

Maine Avenue Southwest between Independence Avenue Southwest and 14th Street Southwest

Lincoln Memorial Circle and 23rd Street Southwest/23rd Street Northwest until Constitution Avenue Northwest

Rock Creek Parkway between Virginia Avenue Northwest and Ohio Drive Southwest

Arlington Memorial Bridge/Memorial Circle until Parkway Drive Northwest/Lincoln Memorial Circle

Click on the map for a more detailed view of the side streets that will be closed.